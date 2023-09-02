Inflation hits 0.5% in August in Uzbekistan

In August, goods and services in the consumer sector increased by an average of 0.5% in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, the prices for food products grew by an average of 0.6%, non-food products – by 0.4%, and the prices for paid services to the population – by 0.7%.

The annual growth rate of prices in the consumer sector reached 9.0%.

Since the beginning of the year, the price index in the consumer sector has grown by 3.8% on average.