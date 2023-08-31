Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 7,964.57 points, up by 0.73%, or 57.44 points, from the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day at 7,907.13 points, down 0.44%, with a daily trading volume of 147 billion Turkish liras ($5.51 billion).

There was no transaction in Türkiye's financial markets on Wednesday as the country marked Victory Day on Aug. 30.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.7155 as of 09.47 a.m. local time (0647GMT), and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.1701, and a British pound traded for 33.9632 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.22 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,970.35.