Armed attack on separatist regime in Khankendi town [VIDEO]

Last night, an armed attack was carried out on the "administrative building" of the separatist regime in the town of Khankendi. The attack, which was reportedly carried out by an unknown group, caused significant damage to the building, though no casualties have been reported, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

A video of the incident was circulated on social networks. The video shows the attackers firing several times at the "administrative building of the separatist regime" in Khankendi.

There are no exact figures on the number of dead and wounded in the attack.

This once again confirmed that the residents of Khankendi are tired of the current so-called "regime".

In addition, various protests against the "regime" were previously held in Khankendi. All this confirms that the situation has deteriorated and that the protesters have armed themselves.



