Lampedusa hotspot under fresh pressure after 6 more landings

The migrant hotspot on the stepping stone island of Lampedusa, closer to Africa than to Italy, has come under severe new pressure after six more landings overnight Sunday, Azernews reports, citing.

There are now 2,427 migrants, including 228 unaccompanied minors, at the Lampedusa hotspot.

Among the boats rescued or docked in the waters off the island was a 10-metre wooden boat with 133 Bangladshis, Egyptians, Eritreans, Ethiopians, Libyans, Syrians and Somalis on board.

The last landing, before midnight, took place directly on the mainland: 12 Tunisians, including a minor, who had left Djerba, disembarked at Molo Madonnina.

The transfer of 1,100 migrants was ordered Sunday.

The hotspot has an official capacity of just 400 but officials said Saturday it could cope with up to 3,000 migrants after emergency measures were put in place.