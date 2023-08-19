Mayor Karto?lu: We will reduce risky building stock to zero

By News Center

Ba?ak?ehir Mayor Yasin Karto?lu talked about the completed, ongoing and planned urban renewal works in the model district of modern urbanism on the 24th anniversary of the 17 August Marmara Earthquake.

“My biggest dream is to renovate all risky buildings in our city and to have all my neighbors live safely in their homes, away from the fear of earthquakes. We will achieve this together with my neighbors from Ba?ak?ehir,” Mayor Karto?lu said.

Ba?ak?ehir Municipality continues its urban renewal works without slowing down. The works carried out meticulously since 2009, when Ba?ak?ehir became a district, have gained great momentum especially in recent years. Ba?ak?ehir Municipality has succeeded in being a pioneer and an example for Turkiye with its social housing and urban renewal projects, especially Mavera Comfort, the first housing project with an earthquake isolator. Ba?ak?ehir Mayor Yasin Karto?lu shared the details of the completed, ongoing and planned urban renewal works throughout the district with members of the press on the 24th anniversary of the 17 August Marmara Earthquake.

We scrutinize it closely

Stating that the pain experienced in the Marmara Earthquake on 17 August 1999 still preserves its freshness in the hearts, Mayor Karto?lu said,

“We are working diligently so that similar pains do not occur in Ba?ak?ehir. We are building earthquake-resistant modern houses with social housing and urban renewal projects all over our district. While continuously improving the quality of life in Ba?ak?ehir, we also set an example and pioneer for our country. We are one of the districts of Istanbul with the most solid ground. With this advantage, we scrutinize it to minimize the risk of earthquakes and natural disasters.”

“We aim to reduce it to zero in 5 years”

Underlining that they produce appropriate and permanent solutions with the understanding of sustainable urbanism, Mayor Karto?lu added, “We made rapid updates in the risky building stock of Ba?ak?ehir, which was established in 2009. We reduced our risky building rate from 50 percent to 13 percent. We set new goals in front of us. We aim to reduce the rate of risky buildings in our district to 8 percent within 2 years and to zero within 5 years.”

Urban renewal works continue at full speed

Providing information about the urban renewal works throughout the district, Mayor Karto?lu said, “We built Ba?akkent Pond Houses, life has started in Mavera Comfort and Yuvam Bahçe?ehir Houses, Turkiye's first housing project with earthquake isolators. Our work continues rapidly in Kayapark Sakura Houses, ?ahintepe Burgaz Carsi Houses 1, Burgaz Carsi Houses 2 and Burgaz ?nci Houses.”

“We will succeed together with my Basaksehir neighbors”

Stating that they both renew the city and improve the quality of life with island-based works in Ba?ak?ehir, Mayor Karto?lu concluded his words as follows:

“We are building beautiful spaces with parking lots and green areas, where people can live comfortably. My biggest dream is to renovate all risky buildings in our city and to have all my neighbors live safely in their homes, away from the fear of earthquakes. We will achieve this together with my Ba?ak?ehir neighbors.”