Georgia grand jury indicts Trump in election case

A grand jury in the state of Georgia has indicted former US President Donald Trump in the case of attempting to seek a review of the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to the corresponding document published in the database of the Fulton District Court, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The former US president is charged with 11 counts, including forgery and attempting to induce an official to violate the oath of office, as well as violation of the law on criminal organizations (RICO Act).

Allegations against Trump

The new allegations against Trump stem from an alleged attempt to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election. On January 3, 2021, the Washington Post distributed an audio recording of a conversation between Trump and Georgia officials that had come into its possession. According to the published data, the head of the White House asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find a sufficient number of votes cast for him in the previous elections to confirm his victory in the state. In doing so, Trump effectively intimidated Raffensperger and his legal adviser, Ryan Germani, by hinting at their possible criminal liability if they refused. According to the newspaper, Raffensperger and Jermani, in turn, insisted that the results of the presidential election in Georgia reflected reality and that the violations Trump claims were not recorded.

The district attorney's office in Fulton County, which includes the central part of Georgia's capital city of Atlanta, has initiated a grand jury trial in the spring of 2021 to decide whether there are grounds to bring criminal charges against Trump over the incident.