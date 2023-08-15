Georgian external trade up 18% in January-July 2023

Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $12.09 billion in January-July 2023, posting an 18 percent increase year-on-year, the Georgian National Statistics Office revealed on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The value of exports rose by 15.7 percent and equaled $3.57 billion, while imports also grew by 19 percent, amounting to $8.52 billion in the first seven months of 2023.

Image: Geostat

Trade deficit, a measure of the negative balance of trade in which imports exceed exports, reached $4.94 billion, and the share of trade turnover hit 40.9 percent.