TODAY.AZ / World news

Georgian external trade up 18% in January-July 2023

14 August 2023 [21:35] - TODAY.AZ

Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $12.09 billion in January-July 2023, posting an 18 percent increase year-on-year, the Georgian National Statistics Office revealed on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The value of exports rose by 15.7 percent and equaled $3.57 billion, while imports also grew by 19 percent, amounting to $8.52 billion in the first seven months of 2023.

Image: Geostat

Trade deficit, a measure of the negative balance of trade in which imports exceed exports, reached $4.94 billion, and the share of trade turnover hit 40.9 percent.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/237820.html

Print version

Views: 192

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also