Kazakhstan welcomes almost 228,000 foreign tourists since Jan 2023

Kazakhstan observes a 2.3-fold increase in the number of foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2023, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

227,700 foreigners visited Kazakhstan from January through March, the Ministry says. This is 130,000 or 2.3-fold higher compared to the same period in 2022 (97,000 foreigners).

The number of domestic travelers rose by 20% in the first quarter and reached 1,348,000.

The Ministry expects that up to 1,400,000 foreigners will visit Kazakhstan this year.

Last year, the country welcomed approximately 1,000,000 foreign tourists.

According to Chairman of the Committee of Tourism Industry Dastan Ryspekov, the number of foreigners arriving in Kazakhstan has increased threefold since the beginning of the summer.