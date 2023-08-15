New mass vaccination may soon be required to combat effects of climate change

A new mass vaccination may soon be required to combat the effects of climate change, including the threat of disease spread by mosquitoes migrating to new regions, according to the World Health Organisation, Azernews reports, citing WHO.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for Covid-19, made these alarming comments at a recent press conference, sitting next to WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

As for Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus himself, he said Covid-19 is no longer an emergency, "but its risk is still high."

In June, WHO worked with the European Union to create a global system of digital vaccine passports for future pandemics. At the time, Ghebreyesus said climate change, deforestation, and urbanization would exacerbate future pandemics unless countries took "concerted and coordinated action as one global community".