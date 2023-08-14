TODAY.AZ / World news

Vazirov pipe-laying vessel has successfully completed its works in Turkmenistan

11 August 2023 [17:55] - TODAY.AZ

Süleyman Vazirov pipe-laying vessel of Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping CJSC (ASCO) has successfully completed the pipe-laying works at the LAM and ZHDANOV oil field located in the Turkmenistan sector of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

A four-inch gas pipeline was laid by ship from the Lam-B platform to the Lam-C platform and from the Lam-B platform to the Lam-28 platform.

It is worth noting that the work on the construction of the line with a total length of 5 kilometers was started in March of this year.

