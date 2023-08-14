Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan invited to business tour to Italy

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic invites entrepreneurs of the country to take part in a business tour to Italy, which is scheduled for the period from September 25 to 30, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

As part of the tour, two groups will be formed from representatives of the textile industry and the agro-industrial sector. The tour program includes:

• visits to several cities;

• visiting factories and plants;

• B2B meetings;

• familiarization with new technologies, equipment and best practices in the production of textiles, food and other agricultural products.



