Türkiye 'neutralizes' 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq in an air operation, said a ministry statement.

It came after six Turkish soldiers were killed on Wednesday when PKK terrorists opened harassing fire in northern Iraq, where Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to root out terrorists hiding in the border region.

The number of terrorists "neutralized" in the region since Thursday rose to seven, the ministry added.

Earlier, the ministry sources said large-scale operations continue in the region after Wednesday’s harassing fire by terrorists.

"Each cave in the Operation Claw-Lock area will be entered, and these activities will continue until that area is completely cleared of terrorism," said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.