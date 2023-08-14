Türkiye's unemployment rate at 9.6% in June

Türkiye's unemployment rate was at 9.6% in June, up by 0.1 percentage point from May, the country's statistical authority said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The number of unemployed people, aged 15 or more, rose by 2,000 to 3.3 million in June on a monthly basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The unemployment rate was at 7.8% for men and 13.2% for women.

The employment rate came in at 47.8% in June, down by 0.6 percentage point month-on-month.