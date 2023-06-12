Ban on use of plastic bags proposed to be imposed by law in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies discussed a bill «On limiting the circulation of plastic bags in the territory of Kyrgyzstan» at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Monday, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The initiator of the bill is a deputy Marlen Mamataliev.

The document proposes to ban the import of plastic film bags into the country, with the exception of those that citizens import for personal use when transporting and packaging goods and personal belongings, as well as the transit movement of goods in sealed cargo compartments.

In addition, it is proposed to ban the production of plastic bags from January 1 next year, with the exception of those produced for export, as well as bags made of biodegradable polymer materials that do not have handles and are sold in rolls for household use.

The initiators also want to ban the sale of plastic film bags from June 1, 2024, their handing out for free in trade and provision of services.