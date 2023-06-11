Türkiye outpaces EU countries in livestock population

Türkiye maintained its leadership among the EU countries with 17 million bovine animals and 56.3 million sheep and goats in 2022, Azernews reports, Yeni Safak.

According to data compiled by Anadolu from Eurostat, TurkStat, and Statista, Türkiye ranks first among the European countries in livestock figures.

The number of bovine animals in the EU fell to 74.9 million in 2022 from 75.7 million in 2021. France had the largest bovine population in the EU with 16.99 million animals. It was followed by Germany with 10.99 million, the UK with 6.6 million, and Ireland with 6.55 million last year.

The EU had a livestock population of 70 million sheep and goats in 2022, with Spain having the largest share.

The number of sheep in Spain reached 14.4 million last year, followed by Romania with 10.4 million, Greece with 7.4 million, and France with 6.6 million.

Türkiye had 44.69 million sheep and 11.58 million goats in the same period.