Osh city to celebrate International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga will be celebrated in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall reported, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

Deputy Mayor of the city Nurbek Kadyrov met with the Assistant Secretary of the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, Rajesh Kumar.

The parties discussed the issue of holding the International Day of Yoga in the city. The official stressed that the celebration of this day in the southern capital has become a traditional event, and the City Hall will assist in organizing the event.

Rajesh Kumar noted that the City Hall of Osh, as well as the City Hall of Bishkek, have been partners of the Indian side for a long time, cooperation continues to develop fruitfully.

Due to the fact that the central stadium of the southern capital is being renovated, it was proposed to consider alternative venues for holding the International Day of Yoga.