Turkish, Italian flag carriers sign codeshare agreement

The flag carriers of Türkiye and Italy have signed a codeshare agreement to expand destinations in the networks of both Turkish Airlines and ITA Airways, the airlines said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

After taking effect next month, the deal will enable both carriers to provide more alternatives for passengers taking direct flights between Istanbul and Rome and connecting domestic flights via Rome, namely Brindisi, Bari, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Palermo, Lamezia Terme, Turin, and Trieste.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi, said: "I firmly believe this codeshare agreement between Turkish Airlines and ITA Airways will be developing the existing network with even more destinations and foster cooperation and traffic between two countries with high potential."

Fabio Lazzerini, the CEO and the general manager of ITA Airways stressed the importance of the deal for the carrier's commercial strategy of growth.

"This partnership opens up a privileged access route to Istanbul, one of the most fascinating and historically rich cities in the world for all ITA Airways passengers," Lazzerini noted.