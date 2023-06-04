Turkiye to continue serving as mediator in Russia-Ukraine war

Turkiye is a regional stabilizing power that has done its part to ensure peace and stability, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the country’s communications director.

According to Azernews, speaking at a conference titled "War in Ukraine: Regional and Humanitarian Consequences" in Ankara, Turkiye's capital, Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said the COVID-19 pandemic, regional political and economic tensions, and hot conflicts have shattered the global balance, and the Turkish government is working to resolve the crises.

"The constructive and stabilizing role Turkiye has been playing for the past two decades with regards to the region and globe had to be acknowledged in the last few months, even by those denying it," Altun said, adding that the country’s efforts for regional security and crisis resolution have somehow been overlooked by some circles.

Arguing that Turkiye’s is in one of the world’s most difficult geographical locations, with many of its neighbors by sea or land experiencing major problems such as war and civil uprisings over the past 20 years, he said hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions have been displaced right before the eyes of the international community.

According to Altun, the crisis has transformed Ankara into the region's most experienced actor in the field of diplomacy. No other leader has taken as much initiative for peace as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkiye's efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia are not a coincidence, he added.

"The active role we have played in such crises for years paved the way for negotiations in Antalya and Istanbul amid the war in Ukraine," he said, adding that the fact that they have transformed into an actor in whom both sides have faith is a result of the crisis position they have maintained for years.

The developments in war-ravaged Ukraine indicate that such crises do not have a military solution, he said, noting that Turkiye has called for and is striving to achieve a cease-fire and the restoration of peace as soon as possible.

"We, as Turkiye, believe that there are means to end the crisis if contact, dialogue and negotiations are held in an efficient manner," he said, underlining that Ankara will tirelessly maintain its diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the deadly war.

The war between Moscow and Kyiv also highlighted another argument Turkiye has voiced many times, including the weakness of the international organizations, according to Altun. He noted that none of them played a key role in the conflicts revolving around Syria, Libya, or any other country.

Given that the US can be paralyzed by the veto rights of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, he believes that international organizations, such as the UN, should be restructured so that they can function effectively.

At least 1,932 civilians have been killed and 2,589 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, the UN refugee agency has said.



