Afghan local products exhibition opened in western Herat city

A four-day local products exhibition kicked off Wednesday in Herat city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan's western Herat province, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The exhibition, the second of its kind over the past eight months, is part of the plan to boost local agricultural and industries sectors, said Toryalai Ghawsi, deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Herat province.

"In this exhibition, 120 booths for men and 70 booths for women have been allocated, and the exhibition lasts four days," Ghawsi told Xinhua.

"I have 50 female employees working in different departments of my business, which includes painting, miniatures, ceramics, and weaving clothes," a businesswoman Maria Samar Arbabzada told Xinhua at the exhibition.

She added that holding such exhibitions could facilitate a better environment for local products to find markets at home and abroad.