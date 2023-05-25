Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates after scoring goal in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match Tuesday by prostrating like Muslim footballers, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In the 28th week clash, Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's third goal in the 59th minute against Al-Shabab and then performed a prostration at Riyadh's KSU Stadium.

Talisca and Abdurrahman Garib produced a goal each for Al-Nassr, while Cristian Guanca netted twice for Al-Shabab in the 3-2 result.

Collecting 63 points, Al-Nassr are now three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad FC in the Saudi top-tier table.