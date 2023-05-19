New York, New Jersey launch 2026 FIFA World Cup official brand, logo

The official brand and logo for 2026 FIFA World Cup were launched in Times Square of New York City on Thursday morning, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

Officials from New York and New Jersey and scores of football fans joined the kickoff ceremony.

"I want to give FIFA a big thank you for bringing the World Cup back to New Jersey and New York. From the very beginning, our region has been at the heart of American soccer. We're ready for the world's biggest event," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

"New Yorkers can't wait to welcome fans from across the globe to our city to experience our world class sights, bright lights, and our unique, diverse culture," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The newly unveiled New York/New Jersey 2026 official logo was displayed on billboards in Times Square, and the iconic New Year's Eve "time ball" displayed a countdown to 2026.