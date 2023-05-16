Pele’s mausoleum opens to visitors in Brazil

A Pele’s mausoleum, which was built at the cemetery where the three-time World Cup champion had been laid to rest, was opened to visitors on Monday, Azernews reports citing TASS.

Fans can visit free of charge from 9 am to noon and from 2 pm to 6 pm on weekdays, according to the cemetery’s website. Visits should be booked in advance on the website.

Inside the mausoleum, which is located in a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo, is Pele’s casket.

Pele died on December 29 of colon cancer. He was 82.

The Brazilian is the world’s only football player that won the World Cup three times.