Powerful Cyclone Mocha approaching coast of Bangladesh

About half a million people have been evacuated to safer areas in south-eastern Bangladesh, ahead of a Cyclone Mocha which could be extremely dangerous, Azernews reports citing Interfax via the UK media.

According to the media, the cyclone is predicted to hit the region on Sunday with wind gusts of up to 47 meters per second and waves up to 3.5 meters high off the coast.

The media said that this cyclone could be the strongest in Bangladesh in two decades.

It’s possible that the cyclone could hit one of the world’s largest refugee camps, Cox's Bazar, which is home to about million people.

Airports located in the region are closed, and fishermen were advised not to go out to sea, the media added.