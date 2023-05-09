FlyDubai increases number of regular flights to Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

FlyDubai has increased the number of flights from Dubai (UAE) to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to four times a week, Azernews reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the flights will be operated on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Previously, flights were operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The planes depart from Dubai (DXB) at 23:55 (GMT+4), and the arrival time at Ashgabat Airport (ASB) the next day is at 03:25 (GMT+5). The return flight departs at 04:55 (GMT+5), and in Dubai (DXB) it will be at 06:45 (GMT+4).

The airline FlyDubai, headquartered in Dubai (UAE), has created a route network of more than 100 destinations, with flights operated by 68 aircraft.

Meanwhile, FlyDubai resumed regular flights from Dubai to Ashgabat back in January 2023.