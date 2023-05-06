Vehicle belonging to Turkish Embassy fired upon in Sudan

By Azernews





A car belonging to the Turkish Embassy to Sudan has been fired.





The car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Çobano?lu has been fired on in Khartoum.





Azernews informs citing, foreign media outlets that the car has been damaged as the result of the shoot out, there have been no dead or injured.





It is not yet known who is behind the attack.





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavu?o?lu previously did not rule out the temporary transfer of the Turkish embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan.





Armed clashes between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces (RRF) have been going on since April 15 in Khartoum and a number of other cities in Sudan.





Differences over the military security reform, which provides for the full integration of the RRF into the armed forces, resulted in a heated conflict between the two power structures.





The Sudanese Foreign Ministry reported that the commander of the Sudanese Republican Army, Abdelfattah al-Burhan, decided to disband the RRF and declared them rebels.



