Oil prices close mixed as traders digest recent plunge

Crude oil futures prices saw mixed performance on Thursday as market players digested price plunge in recent sessions, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery declined 4 cents, or 0.06 percent, to settle at 68.56 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery gained 17 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at 72.50 U.S. dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Statistics showed that the WTI futures for June delivery shortly hit the lowest level in more than a year's time on Thursday followed by significant rebound.