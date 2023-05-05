TEKNOFEST breaks world record with more than 2.5M visitors this year

Turkiye's premier technology and aviation event TEKNOFEST broke a world record as it welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors in 2023, said the head of the T3 Foundation, which organized the event, on Monday, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of TEKNOFEST, Selcuk Bayraktar recalled that the previous record was 1.72 million visitors in the 2019 edition of Turkiye's largest technology event.

This year, over 1 million competitors applied to compete in TEKNOFEST contests, Bayraktar said.

The five-day event, which started on Thursday in Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, was organized by T3 Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry.

It featured air shows, workshops, competitions, and exhibitions for cutting-edge technology and defense products.

The second edition of TEKNOFEST 2023 will be held in the capital Ankara between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3.