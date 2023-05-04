TCG Anadolu arrives at Izmir Alsancak Port

By News center

The largest warship of the Turkish Armed Forces, domestic and national production, TCG Anadolu arrived at Izmir Alsancak Port. Entering Izmir Bay with a military ship, TCG Anadolu anchored in Alsancak Port with tugboats. Turkiye's national main battle tank, New Altay, also took its place on the ship, which was opened to visitors. The New Altay tank, which was recently delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces for tests, was prepared to be exhibited to the people of Izmir together with TCG Anadolu. In addition to Bayraktar K?z?lelma and Bayraktar TB3 UCAV, vehicles and ammunition that show the point of the Turkish defense industry are also on display.

Message to the World

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu visited TCG Anadolu at Alsancak Port. During his visit, Kasapoglu was accompanied by Governor Yavuz Selim Kö?ger, AK Party Deputy Chairman Hamza Da?, AK Party Izmir deputies and candidates. Kasapoglu, who came to Alsancak Port with the domestic car Togg, said, “Izmir is the city of Kuvayimilliye. Izmir is the symbol of the first resistance to the enemy. That's why this masterpiece in Alsancak Port sends a message to the whole world with a different pride".

We came to experience this pride

Many citizens who wanted to visit TCG Anadolu came to Alsancak Port. One of the visitors, Harun Cap, said that the warship was a deterrent for the enemies and said, "It is a ship that makes our nation proud, we came to experience that pride."

A student named Ahmet Kerem Gencer stated that he was very excited because he saw a very big ship for the first time and said, “I will tell my friends what I saw on the ship tomorrow.”

Abdurrahman Bulduk, on the other hand, said that when he heard that TCG Anadolu had arrived in Izmir, he ran to the port in the early hours of the morning and said, "It is an indescribable pride."