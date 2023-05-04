Scarlett Johansson says she’s ‘done’ doing Marvel movies

Scarlett Johansson said that she is through playing Black Widow, Azernews informs referring to Insider.

While on “The Goop Podcast” with fellow MCU costar Gwyneth Paltrow, Johansson said that her Marvel days are now behind her.

"I'm done," Johansson told Paltrow. "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Johansson began her career in the MCU playing Natasha Romanoff in 2010's "Iron Man 2," which also starred Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

Johansson would go on to play the character in seven more Marvel blockbusters as part of the Avengers. Though her character died in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," it didn't stop her from finally having a standalone movie for the character with 2021's "Black Widow."

During the podcast, Paltrow also brought up the old rumor that she and Johansson feuded on "Iron Man 2."

"Is that a rumor?" Johansson said. "You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could've been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I'd never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships."

Paltrow added that she was "so happy to have another woman around" while making "Iron Man 2."