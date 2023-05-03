Japan PM Kishida says he plans to pay 2-day visit to South Korea from May 7

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he is planning to visit South Korea for two days from Sunday to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, as their countries accelerate efforts to improve bilateral ties amid the threat from North Korea and other challenges, Azernews reports citing Kyodo News.

"It will be a good opportunity to frankly exchange opinions on ways to develop Japan-South Korea relations and the rapidly changing international situation," Kishida told reporters in Accra, the capital of Ghana, during a trip to Africa.

The planned visit would follow the meeting between the two leaders in March in Tokyo and be Kishida's first trip to South Korea since taking office in October 2021.