Georgian FM to sign tourism cooperation deal in Israel visit

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchishvili will sign an agreement of cooperation in tourism with the Israeli Government during his visit to the country this week, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

The Foreign Ministry said Darchiashvili would be in Israel between today and Wednesday and meet President Isaac Herzog, as well as officials of the country’s executive and legislative authorities.

A declaration on launching a technical and economic study for a free trade deal between the two countries will also be signed as part of Darchiashvili’s trip.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Georgian diaspora in Israel.