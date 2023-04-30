Canadian government says it gave striking union 'final offer'

Canadian government negotiators have presented striking public workers with a "final offer," the Treasury Board of Canada said on Saturday, aiming to end a dispute that has disrupted services ranging from tax returns to passport renewals.

The strike by federal government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada, entered its 11th day on Saturday.

The head of the union representing some 155,000 striking public workers earlier this week accused the government of stalling and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get involved in negotiations.

On Saturday, the Treasury Board, which oversees public administration, said it gave the union its offer on Friday.



