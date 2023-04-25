Türkiye to become country with nuclear status

Türkiye will receive the status of a country with nuclear energy with the first delivery of nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant on April 27.

Then fuel testing and certification processes will begin at the power plant.

The above-mentioned plant was built in Büyükeceli town of the Mersin Province of Türkiye within the framework of the agreement signed between the Presidents of Türkiye and Russia.

The foundation of the first reactor was laid In April 2018, the second reactor - in June 2020, the third one - in March 2021, and the last reactor - in June 2022.

The Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Türkiye. The project is being implemented in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement, signed by Russia and Türkiye in May 2010.