Iranian currency rates for April 19

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 19.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 18.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,021 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 19
Rial on April 18
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,162
52,901
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,767
46,692
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,070
4,049
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,008
4,004
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,177
6,152
1 Indian rupee
INR
512
513
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,049
137,076
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,764
14,763
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,314
31,225
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,114
109,109
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,361
31,330
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,049
25,933
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,309
2,294
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,165
2,167
1 Russian ruble
RUB
515
514
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,207
3,198
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,219
28,107
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,500
31,468
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,555
39,498
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,304
1,291
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,960
32,001
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,824
8,841
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,108
6,105
100 Thai baths
THB
122,409
121,735
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,480
9,499
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,832
31,818
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,021
45,842
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,287
9,331
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,702
16,683
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,821
2,825
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
485
487
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,734
16,726
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,675
24,672
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,730
74,938
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,844
3,846
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
12,022
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,358 rials, and the price of $1 is 422,876 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,235 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,433 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 563,000-566,000 rials.