Iranian currency rates for April 19

19 April 2023 [18:47] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 19.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,021 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 19

Rial on April 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,162

52,901

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,767

46,692

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,070

4,049

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,008

4,004

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,177

6,152

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,049

137,076

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,764

14,763

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,314

31,225

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,114

109,109

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,361

31,330

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,049

25,933

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,309

2,294

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,165

2,167

1 Russian ruble

RUB

515

514

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,198

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,219

28,107

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,500

31,468

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,555

39,498

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,304

1,291

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,960

32,001

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,824

8,841

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,108

6,105

100 Thai baths

THB

122,409

121,735

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,480

9,499

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,832

31,818

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,021

45,842

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,287

9,331

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,702

16,683

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,821

2,825

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,734

16,726

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,672

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,730

74,938

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,358 rials, and the price of $1 is 422,876 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,235 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,433 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 563,000-566,000 rials.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/234023.html

