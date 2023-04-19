EU Energy Platform getting ready for demand placing

The EU Energy platform, which has been created for joint gas purchases, will be available for placing demand on April 25.

The purchases will be possible via the AggregateEU service. This requires that interested companies from EU Member States and the Contracting Parties of the Energy Community finalize their registration with the service provider, PRISMA and subscribe to the AggregateEU service by 20 April.

The submitted demand will subsequently be aggregated and ultimately matched with sellers’ bids through a tender. Each tendering round – every two months over the next 12-month period – will last approximately two weeks. Both the type of delivery, i.e. liquefied natural gas (LNG) or national balancing point and the date should be indicated by a company when placing its gas demand.

In order to secure the EU's energy supply at affordable prices in the current geopolitical context and to phase out dependency on Russian gas, the European Commission has established with the Member States an EU Platform for the common purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen.

It is a voluntary coordination mechanism, bringing together the Commission and the Member States, supporting the purchase of gas and hydrogen for the Union, by making optimal use of the collective political and market weight of the EU.