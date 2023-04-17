UN chief concerned over military clashes in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains deeply concerned about the continued clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, his spokesman said Sunday.

Guterres strongly condemned the clashes that caused deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme, with two others seriously injured. Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay, said Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

The United Nations and other humanitarian premises have also been hit by projectiles and looted in several locations in the western Sudanese region of Darfur. The secretary-general reminded the parties of the need to respect international law, including the obligation to ensure the safety and security of all UN and associated personnel, their premises and their assets, the statement said.

Guterres reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the fighting and a return to dialogue, saying he will continue to engage with regional leaders and Sudanese stakeholders to find a way out of this crisis, it said.