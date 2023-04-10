Turkish parties name final candidates ahead of May vote

Political parties in Türkiye are scrambling to submit their parliamentary candidate lists for the upcoming elections on May 14 to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) before the deadline on Sunday.

Of the 36 parties eligible to compete in the much-anticipated polls, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the main opposition’s Republican People's Party (CHP), as well as the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Communist Party of Türkiye (TKP), the People’s Liberation Party (HKP) and the Nation Party (MP) have filed in their lists to the top election board so far.

After the deadline closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the council will evaluate submitted lists and allow the parties to compensate for any deficiencies or errors until April 14. The temporary candidate lists will be announced the next day. Final lists, including independent runners, will be made public on April 19 via radio, television, the Official Gazette and provincial platforms, the YSK informed.