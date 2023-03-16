Iranian currency rates for March 16

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 16.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to March 15.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,237 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 16
Iranian rial on March 15
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,534
51,017
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,439
45,979
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,949
4,009
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,882
3,981
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,942
6,050
1 Indian rupee
INR
507
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,817
136,905
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,894
14,914
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,617
31,271
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,106
109,097
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,433
30,710
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,962
26,140
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,280
2,310
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,212
2,214
1 Russian ruble
RUB
552
558
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,760
27,985
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,066
31,237
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,808
39,834
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,245
1,239
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,665
31,885
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,733
8,734
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,083
6,112
100 Thai baths
THB
121,460
121,533
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,367
9,357
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,858
32,159
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,237
45,036
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,052
9,101
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,279
16,260
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,718
2,732
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
478
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,721
16,710
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,682
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,258
76,379
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,844
3,849
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,020
11,986
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 423,407 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 385,490 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.