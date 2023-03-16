Turkish TEK Party leader puts forwards his presidential candidacy

By News Center

Technology Development Party (TEK Party) Chairman Ahmet Ozal became the presidential candidate of the Turkiye Alliance, where seven parties came together. Ozal's candidacy will be announced at a press conference.

The Anatolian Union Party, the Independent Republican Party, the Ottoman Party, the Technology and Development Party (TEK Party), the New Path Party, and the Patriotic Party, which came together under the name of 'The Alliance of Turkiye, announced their joint presidential candidate.

He said 'I will get at least 25 percent of the vote'

Ozal had argued that his party would receive at least 25 percent of the vote.

Answering questions about the agenda on TVNET in the past months, Ozal stated that he spoke modestly on this subject and used the phrase "This figure can be 25, 30, or 35".