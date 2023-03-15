Gaziantep to be pivotal point for works of reconstruction in Turkiye's 11 cities

By U?ur Duyan

Gaziantep will be the center of the works to be carried out for the reconstruction of 11 cities, where two earthquakes in Kahramanmara? caused great destruction. Having survived the earthquake with little damage, Gaziantep was chosen because of its solid ground and strong infrastructure. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change will coordinate the works that started with the goal of 'strong transformation' for the disaster area.

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change are establishing a headquarters in the disaster area in order to revive the 11 cities affected by the February 6 earthquakes. AK Party sources emphasized that the priority is given to the rapid completion of new housing projects and their delivery to the earthquake victims as soon as possible, and shared the information that "For the next year, we will see that all ministry staff are working in Gaziantep together with Minister Murat Kurum for the reconstruction of the region."

STRONG GROUND, STRONG INFRASTRUCTURE

The importance of the role of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change in the works to be started under the motto of 'strong transformation' in the disaster area was underscored. Sources pointed out that Gaziantep's city center, which was the least destroyed among the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, stands out with its strong infrastructure as well as its solid ground structure, so it is important for the coordination of the ministry's work.

214,000 BUILDINGS TO BE DESTROYED URGENTLY

The Ministry has formed 13 working groups to carry out studies under the leadership of scientists in their fields of expertise. Turkish National Risk Shield Model Working Groups are as follows: Support Services and Social Policies, Earthquake and Earth Sciences, Damage Assessment, Debris and Waste Management, Cities Construction and Revitalization, Urban and Rural Transformation, Spatial Planning, New Building Technologies, Geographical Information Systems, and Smart Cities, Climate Friendly Green Transformation, Urban and Rural Infrastructure, Historical and Cultural Heritage, Crisis Management and Communication. In the provinces affected by the earthquakes, more than 7,000 personnel carried out damage assessment studies for 1 million 582 thousand buildings. In this context, 4 million 859 thousand independent sections were examined. 214,577 buildings will be demolished immediately.

NEW LOCATIONS FOR INDUSTRIALISTS

Within the scope of the state of emergency, measures were taken to eliminate the disaster damages to the industrialists in the earthquake region. In areas affected by earthquakes, areas that may be industrial areas for industrialists will be determined and construction activities will begin in these areas after the necessary permits and zoning plan changes are made.