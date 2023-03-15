DPRK launches two short-range ballistic missiles

The South Korean military registered launch of two shot-range ballistic missiles from North Korea, Yonhap reported Tuesday citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The missiles were launched from the Changyon District of the South Hwanghae Province to the East Sea between 07:41 and 07:51 local time.

According to the report, missile launches from this area have never been registered before.

"The military have ramped up surveillance and vigilance in case of additional launches; full combat alert being maintained in cooperation with the US," the JCS said.