Lula promises public works in Brazil to create jobs, boost economy

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva guaranteed Friday that his government will promote public works throughout the country to create jobs and boost economic growth.

"I want to travel around Brazil to inaugurate houses, schools, kindergartens, roads, universities and technical schools. We have to put this country to work," Lula said during a meeting in Brasilia to discuss infrastructure projects with some of his ministers.

According to Lula, the country's large public banks should play a leading role in the public works to boost the economy, granting credit to small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, large businesses, and state and municipal governments so that they will be able to borrow.

He detailed that when he took office on Jan. 1, his government found 14,000 paralyzed projects throughout the country, many of them on the verge of completion.