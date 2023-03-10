Iranian currency rates for March 9

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 9.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to March 7.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,296 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 9
Iranian rial on March 7
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,704
50,596
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,695
45,120
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,922
4,023
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,941
4,034
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,954
6,035
1 Indian rupee
INR
513
514
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,641
136,905
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,156
15,238
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,612
30,897
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,074
109,087
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,612
30,867
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,666
26,005
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,259
2,304
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,218
2,222
1 Russian ruble
RUB
551
557
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,721
28,296
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,042
31,246
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,888
39,991
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,287
1,257
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,027
32,083
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,729
8,712
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,043
6,063
100 Thai baths
THB
119,962
121,914
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,283
9,383
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,916
32,364
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,296
44,910
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,584
9,626
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,211
16,155
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,722
2,741
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
474
473
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,698
16,663
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,680
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,894
76,007
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,848
3,846
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,019
12,017
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,786 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,613 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,403 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.