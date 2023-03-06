Iranian currency rates for March 6

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 6.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to March 5.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,653 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 6
Iranian rial on March 5
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,562
50,561
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,867
44,866
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,016
4,017
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,047
4,047
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,003
6,004
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,813
136,427
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,221
15,221
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,934
30,927
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,091
109,106
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,898
30,876
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,141
26,143
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,314
2,316
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,229
2,231
1 Russian ruble
RUB
555
555
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,407
28,415
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,245
31,234
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,753
39,499
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,222
1,222
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,118
32,119
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,702
8,705
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,081
6,081
100 Thai baths
THB
121,515
121,552
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,387
9,386
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,399
32,360
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,653
44,696
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,744
9,702
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,118
16,118
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,747
2,746
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
473
473
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,697
76,700
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,844
3,844
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,998
11,997
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 413,734 rials, and the price of $1 is 389,708 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,571 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000-538,000 rials.