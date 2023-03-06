TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for March 6

06 March 2023 [19:11] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 6.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to March 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,653 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 6

Iranian rial on March 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,562

50,561

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,867

44,866

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,016

4,017

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,047

4,047

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,003

6,004

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,813

136,427

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,221

15,221

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,934

30,927

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,106

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,898

30,876

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,141

26,143

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,314

2,316

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,229

2,231

1 Russian ruble

RUB

555

555

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,407

28,415

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,245

31,234

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,753

39,499

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,222

1,222

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,118

32,119

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,702

8,705

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,081

6,081

100 Thai baths

THB

121,515

121,552

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,387

9,386

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,399

32,360

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,653

44,696

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,744

9,702

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,118

16,118

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,747

2,746

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,697

76,700

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

11,997

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 413,734 rials, and the price of $1 is 389,708 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,571 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000-538,000 rials.

