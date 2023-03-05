Georgian President to visit US

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will visit the United States on March 5 to attend the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York, Azernews reports citing 1tv.ge.

On March 6, the President will address representatives of UN member states, who will discuss the empowerment of women and girls, innovations, technological changes and development in the digital age.

The President will meet with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammad, the Executive Director of the United Nations Organization for Women, Sima Sami Bahous, and the Administrator of the United Nations Development Program, Achim Steiner, during her visit to New York. In addition, she will meet with the presidents of the countries participating in the event, as well as New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Salome Zourabichvili will visit Yale and Harvard universities, where she will offer a public speech at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. She will also visit the Harvard Club in New York, where she will discuss the regional and geopolitical situation.

The President will meet with representatives of the Georgian diaspora.