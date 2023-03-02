Job opportunities to be made available for 21,000 residents in container cities

By news center

In 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, all opportunities are being mobilized for the re-operation of companies and industrial zones and the revival of economic and social life. In the first step, job opportunities will be opened for 21,000 people for the benefit of society, and internship and employment opportunities will be offered to young people by establishing mobile office units offering job opportunities in container cities.

The Turkish Employment Agency and the Social Security Institution are working on the site to determine the needs of the citizens affected by the earthquake.

Labor Minister Vedat Bilgin said that with the consciousness of the social state, they are with the workers in the earthquake area and are working to heal their wounds. They collect and update the records of citizens who are affected by the earthquake and looking for a job by visiting places where they stay, such as dormitories, guesthouses, and hotels.

Open job requests are also received from employers, industry, chambers of commerce, organized industrial zone administrations, and employer associations who want to provide employment.

A total of 90,000 vacancies

According to Sabah's report, in order to meet the public needs in the provinces where the state of emergency was declared, 21,000 jobs were created within the scope of the Community Benefits Program. A resource of TRY1.5 billion was transferred relating to it. Turkish Employment Agency also offers job opportunities to those who work in the industry and service sector and go to different provinces. There are approximately 90,000 vacancies for those who are professional and have experience in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Rights protected

In the provinces under the state of emergency, the status of those who will be deemed to be on administrative leave, effective from an earthquake on February 6, or who will be subject to remote work and rotational work, are evaluated by the provincial governorships, provided that the services are not disrupted. Administrative leavers are deemed to have fulfilled their duties and received their financial and social rights. In order to protect employment and return life to normal in the region, support is provided with a short-time working allowance for the time the workers are not working. For the application, the employer has to apply to the Turkish Employment Agency. Payments are made uninterruptedly for the compliance determination of labor inspectors. Short-time work applications are also made through e-government, and payments are deposited into the accounts of the workers. In the provinces affected by the earthquake, the second payment will be made on March 21 for unemployment benefits and half-time work allowances.

2.7 million insured employees

In quake-hit provinces, there are 2.7 million SSK and Ba?-Kur active insurance holders. The employer will not be able to terminate the employee's employment in provinces where a state of emergency has been declared until May 8, except in exceptional circumstances. The termination of the employment contract in fixed-term employment or service contracts, the closure of the workplace for any reason, the termination of its activities, or the termination of the work in all kinds of service procurement and construction works shall not constitute a violation of the prohibition of termination. An administrative fine of one month's gross minimum wage will be imposed for each worker, for the employer who terminates the employment contract in violation of the termination prohibition. The decree only prohibits termination of employment for the employer. There is no termination ban for the employee.



