Buildings to be distanced from the fault by adding extra 500 meters following quake zones in Turkiye

By Merve Safa Ak?ntürk

The distance between the structures to be built and the fault line in earthquake zones is also calculated together with the ground survey. A distance of 15 meters from the fault is considered sufficient for construction in the world. However, with the recent earthquakes in Turkiye, the distance will be 500 meters determined to minimize the risk.

Buildings will be distanced from the fault by adding extra 485 meters to the general world standard. Work continues for new settlements in 10 cities where there was great destruction after the earthquake. Buildings started to be constructed in the disaster area based on Turkey’s fault map are built at least 500 meters away from the fault line.

BUFFER ZONE PRECAUTION

As part of the planning for new settlements, experts from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change met with scientists. As a result of the meeting, the information was received that despite 15 meters being sufficient, it was decided to fix the distance from the fault lines as at least 500 meters in order to minimize the risk. These boundaries determined in the region will be a kind of buffer between the residential areas and the fault line.

THE MUCH FAR AWAY THE MUCH BETTER

According to experts, oscillation occurs with broken faults, and the effect of the oscillation decreases as you move away from the fault line. Therefore, the farther the building is built from the fault line, the less the oscillation effect is in direct proportion to it.

THERE ARE SAMPLES

Similar practices are found in some countries. For example, in California, the USA, between 25 - 50 meter safety bands are created to the right and left of the faults that may produce earthquakes. These areas, where construction is prohibited, are jointly determined by geoscientists and local authorities.



