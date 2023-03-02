New era in TPAO: Electricity will generate from oil and gas

By News Center





The main statute of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation has been amended, the Official Newspaper carries an amended presidential decision on the statute of the Association of Turkish Petroleum Corporation.

With the decision, "To carry out or have the seismic, drilling, well completion, workover and all kinds of service activities required by the exploration, production, transportation, and storage activities in the sea areas, ship and to operate or have port management, to build/have all kinds of facilities and outbuildings required by ship and port management, to establish/to have them installed and to operate them" were added into the relevant article of the main statute titled "Purpose and fields of activity of TPAO."

In addition, TPAO will be able to generate electricity from the oil and natural gas it produces in its own fields. The company will be able to use the electricity it produces for its needs in its field of activity through the transmission and distribution system.

The decision will enter into force on the day it is published in the Turkish Trade Registry Newspaper.