EBRD names timing for supply of new "green" buses to Kyrgyzstan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects first new compressed natural gas buses to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek by the end of 2023, Zsuzsanna Hargitai.

According to the managing director, the EBRD launched the Green Cities Action Plan in the capital of Kyrgyzstan to address municipal environmental challenges in the city.

"The Bank also unveiled a $50 million package under the Kyrgyz Republic Green Economy Financing Facility III. The new facility aims to introduce inclusive financial products to support climate resilience and adaptation, reduce pollution and promote the sustainable use of water," she added.

As Hargitai pointed out, the bank continued supporting critical infrastructure in the country by providing a $14.1 million loan to upgrade the irrigation system in the Osh region.

Also, an 11 million euros financing package provided by the EBRD to the Kyrgyz Railways will enable the national rail operator restore critical railway infrastructure, such as the avalanche protection gallery in the Boom Gorge river in the Issyk-Kul region.

The loan portfolio of the current EBRD projects in Kyrgyzstan was estimated at 169 million euros as of December 31, 2022. The portfolio is designed for the implementation of 74 projects. In total, the bank has invested over 881 million euros in 219 projects in Kyrgyzstan.



