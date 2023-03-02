Uzbekistan, US discuss prospects of boosting co-op in various fields

Uzbekistan and the US have discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the fields such as trade, economics, investment, education, and culture.

The matter was discussed between Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized Uzbekistan’s great progress in the field of ensuring human rights and gender equality, combating forced labor, reforms in the field of freedom of speech, and media support.

Throughout the talks, Secretary Blinken noted the countries have achieved the highest level of Uzbek-US multifaceted relations.

During discussions, the sides exchanged views on the important issues of regional cooperation, as well as the results of the ministerial meeting held on the eve of the US and Central Asian countries, C5+1 format were positively assessed.

On February 28, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

Secretary Blinken pays a visit to the country to discuss issues of further development of the Uzbek-US strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Blinken took part in the C5+1 meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan's Astana.

C5+1 is a dialogue format created to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.